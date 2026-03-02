UK, France, Germany vow defensive action against Iran's missile capabilities 

The United Kingdom , France , and Germany have expressed readiness to take necessary steps to defend their interests in the region after Iran's recent missile attacks. The nations condemned these "indiscriminate and disproportionate" strikes and warned of potential retaliatory actions. "The Leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom are appalled by the indiscriminate and disproportionate missile attacks launched by Iran against countries in the region, including those who were not involved in initial US and Israeli military operations," they said.

Statement 'We will take steps to defend our interests' They added that Iran's reckless attacks targeted "our close allies and are threatening our service personnel and our civilians across the region." "We will take steps to defend our interests and those of our allies in the region, potentially through enabling necessary and proportionate defensive action to destroy Iran's capability to fire missiles and drones at their source. We have agreed to work together with the US and allies in the region on this matter."

Defensive collaboration US requests access to British bases for defensive operations British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that the US had requested access to British bases for defensive operations against Iranian missile launch sites. "We have taken the decision to accept this request to prevent Iran firing missiles across the region," he said. The PM also clarified that the UK had no part in the recent US-Israel airstrikes on Iran, which killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Twitter Post Starmer on ongoing conflict My update on the situation in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/DvsOVcTDMy — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 1, 2026

Escalating conflict UAE shuts embassy in Tehran; GCC condemns Iranian attacks Iran has stepped up its missile and drone attacks on Gulf cities, targeting multiple countries. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) shut its embassy in Tehran after the strikes, which killed four and injured dozens. Oman was also targeted, with two drones hitting Duqm commercial port. The Gulf Cooperation Council condemned these attacks as a "serious and irresponsible escalation."