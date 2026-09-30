France indicates flexibility for India to integrate systems with Rafales
France has indicated that a way can be found to give India greater flexibility to integrate indigenous weapons and systems with the Rafale fighter jet, a big step as India looks to buy 114 more of these aircraft.
The move supports India's push for more control over its defense technology, and Lieutenant General Dominique Tardif, vice chief of the French Air and Space Force, said they understand India's requirements and acknowledged India's objective of developing greater self-reliance.
France may share Rafale integration details
Instead of handing over full source code, France may share key technical details so Indian systems like sensors and radars can connect smoothly with the Rafales, possibly using an Interface Control Document (ICD).
This fits right in with India's bigger plan: blending local technology into global platforms to boost its defense strength and independence.