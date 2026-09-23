France leads Security Council debate on advanced AI risks
The U.N. Security Council is meeting this week to talk about how artificial intelligence could impact global security, especially if advanced AI systems threaten critical infrastructure or become harder for humans to control.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei are sharing their thoughts, with France leading the Security Council session during the high-level week of the U.N. General Assembly.
Executives urge AI oversight, Trump opposes
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei wants to slow down AI development, suggesting independent oversight and international teamwork to keep things in check.
He's not alone. Hugging Face CEO Clement Delangue also thinks transparency and sharing information are key.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman agrees that global coordination is needed, but some countries, like China, will play a big role in what happens next.
Meanwhile, President Trump isn't on board with international limits, preferring growth over restrictions.