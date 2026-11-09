France moves minimum wage to December after school funding riots
World
France is moving its minimum wage hike up to December (instead of January) after weeks of protests over school funding turned into riots across major cities.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu says the goal is to help people cope with rising living costs and calm things down before the presidential election in five months.
Unions criticize 1.6% raise to €1,502
The new 1.6% increase brings the monthly net minimum wage to €1,502 ($1,676), but unions aren't impressed.
The CFDT wanted a €100 bump, while CGT pushed for about €150 more per month.
CFDT's Marylise Leon called the raise "insufficient" and Sophie Binet is urging more protests on November 17.
This change affects 12.7% of French workers, showing just how big a deal it is for everyday people.