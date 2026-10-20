France protests over living costs prompt 2,400 arrests and curfews

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has called for targeted curfews while officials look into possible intelligence lapses.

President Macron isn't letting his team quit just yet: he turned down his interior minister's resignation and wants a full review of what went wrong with security.

Meanwhile, in Paris, students blocked the Louvre and unions are planning more protests for November 5.

All this adds extra pressure on Macron's government as the next big election looms.