France protests over living costs prompt 2,400 arrests and curfews
France is dealing with major protests over rising living costs and deteriorating public services, including poor conditions in schools.
Things have gotten heated: at least 2,400 people have been arrested, approximately 3,000 businesses have been damaged or looted, and even Limoges's historic city hall was set on fire.
Local curfews are now in place to try to calm things down.
President Macron rejects interior minister resignation
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has called for targeted curfews while officials look into possible intelligence lapses.
President Macron isn't letting his team quit just yet: he turned down his interior minister's resignation and wants a full review of what went wrong with security.
Meanwhile, in Paris, students blocked the Louvre and unions are planning more protests for November 5.
All this adds extra pressure on Macron's government as the next big election looms.