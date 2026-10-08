France releases 10 million barrels diesel to lower fuel prices
France is releasing 10 million barrels from its diesel reserves to help bring down fuel prices, hoping to ease some of the pressure from recent student protests.
The move could lower diesel by 12 to 18 euro cents a liter, a small relief as many young people voice frustration over rising living costs and underfunded schools.
French schools closed amid protests
The semaine noire (black week) protests have closed hundreds of French schools on Thursday, with students demanding better funding and overcrowded, run-down, under-resourced, and under-staffed learning conditions.
A 15-year-old boy's hand was blown off earlier in the week, the government suspended the use of stun grenades, putting a spotlight on overcrowded classrooms and stretched resources.
All this comes as France faces economic struggles, political shakeups, and plans for big budget cuts in hopes of turning things around.