France sees 256,000 protest overcrowded classrooms and poor facilities
France just saw 256,000 people hit the streets on October 6, protesting issues like overcrowded classrooms, not enough teachers, and poor facilities.
The movement started at Saint-Exupery High School a couple of weeks ago and has now spread across the country.
More than 5,000 people have been arrested so far.
About 87% of arrestees are minors
About 87% of those arrested are actually minors. Students say they're tired of years of underfunding in education and want real change now.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has denied ordering a police crackdown but has paused high school classes to open up discussions.
Meanwhile, groups like Amnesty International have called out the police for being too harsh: one student even suffered a serious injury in Lens.
With the 2027 presidential election coming up and public frustration rising, all eyes are on how the government will respond next.