France unveils Prix Pascal de Litterature IA honoring AI co-writing
World
France just introduced the Prix Pascal de Litterature IA, a new award for stories co-written with AI.
Writers worldwide can submit unpublished manuscripts in French that blend their creativity with tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, or LLaMA.
Entrants must disclose AI tools, prompts
To enter, you'll need to share which AI tools and prompts you used.
Submissions are open until November 30, 2026, and the winner's story will be published.
It's a cool way for France to celebrate how tech is shaping storytelling. Paris feels like the perfect place to kick off this new chapter in literary history.