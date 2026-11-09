France's Naval Group reveals SCX 26 warship for the 2040s
World
France's Naval Group just dropped the SCX 26, a next-generation warship designed for the 2040s.
This ship is all about high-tech defense (think lasers, railguns, and drones), built to handle modern threats like swarms of missiles and drones.
Its standout double-decker design isn't just for looks; it helps the ship stay in action even if it takes a hit.
SCX 26 with 128 missile capacity
The SCX 26 can launch up to 128 missiles and comes with a powerful laser system to shoot down drones, plus a stealthy railgun for extra punch.
It's set up to control both crewed ships and uncrewed drones using a real-time digital network, making teamwork at sea way more efficient.