Book a holiday in Abu Dhabi, get free UAE visa
What's the story
The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched a new travel initiative. The program offers free UAE entry visas to Indian passport holders who book holidays in Abu Dhabi between August 1 and October 31, 2026. To qualify, travelers must book a minimum three-night stay in Abu Dhabi through participating partners.
Tourism boost
India one of the most important international markets
The initiative is aimed at making Abu Dhabi more accessible and attractive to Indian tourists.
Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said India is one of their most important international markets.
He said the program makes it easier for Indian travelers to choose Abu Dhabi by covering visa costs and giving travel partners another reason to recommend the destination.
Eligibility criteria
Who can avail this offer?
The program is limited to Indian passport holders departing from India, booking an Abu Dhabi holiday through participating travel partners.
Bookings must include a minimum stay of three consecutive nights in an Abu Dhabi hotel and a return flight from India.
Participating travel partners can either work with a DCT-appointed Destination Management Company (DMC) or continue using their existing DMC partners with reimbursement options available for visa costs.
Program support
Program supports up to 20,000 visas during pilot phase
The program will initially support up to 20,000 visas during its pilot phase. It is part of DCT Abu Dhabi's ongoing efforts to engage with the Indian market. The initiative follows recent moves to strengthen air connectivity and expand travel trade partnerships with India.