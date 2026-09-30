French high school protests escalate as police use tear gas
High school students across France are protesting against crowded classes, teacher shortages, and long school days.
What began in Paris quickly spread to other cities, and things got heated: police used tear gas as some protests turned destructive.
164 people were arrested on September 28 alone, and by the next day, about 300 schools had been affected, with more arrests and injuries reported.
Strikes over €54m cuts draw criticism
These student protests are happening alongside strikes over the government's budget plans, which include €54m in public spending cuts.
While the prime minister called out the violence, some politicians accused the government of being too harsh.
Student leader Ryad Rani called the circular sent by the interior and education ministries to police an "absolute scandal" and urged protesters to remain peaceful.
Some teachers and school staff are backing their students (Ryad Rani said high school pupils were just asking for fairer and more equitable conditions at school).