French looted luxury goods listed on Vinted and Amazon
World
After widespread protests in France, stolen luxury items (think Hermes and Louis Vuitton) have started popping up for sale on sites such as Vinted and Amazon.
More than 3,000 stores were hit during the looting, and the quick appearance of these goods online has people worried there's an organized effort behind it.
France meets Vinted, Amazon and eBay
French officials quickly met with leaders from Vinted, Amazon, and eBay, pushing them to remove stolen items quickly.
Vinted rolled out emergency measures and promised to work with police.
eBay set up special checks and teams to spot stolen goods.
President Macron made it clear: looters will be prosecuted, with possible fines up to €375,000 or even five years in prison.