French protests over rising costs draw 320,000 to 500,000
France just saw its third straight weekend of massive protests, with an estimated 320,000 people hitting the streets to push back against rising prices and government policies.
Things got tense in cities like Paris and Marseille, where police used tear gas and water cannons on crowds.
A coalition of youth organizations and student unions said the turnout was nearly 500,000.
French student protests grow into coalition
These protests started with students upset about packed classrooms and not enough resources, but have grown into a bigger movement including trade unions, Yellow Vest activists and other groups.
People are frustrated about how expensive food, housing and fuel have become, and many feel the government isn't listening.
The Halloween-themed marches (think clowns and witches) show just how many different groups are coming together to demand change.