French Senate approves 'Rioters pay' bill ordering up to €10,000
France's Senate just approved the "Rioters Pay" bill, which means people involved in violent protests could be ordered to pay up to €10,000 (about $11,140) in compensation and even have their welfare payments seized.
The idea is to make protesters, not taxpayers, cover the costs of riot damage.
The bill passed with 229 votes and now heads to the National Assembly.
Rights groups warn bill threatens expression
This move follows an October incident where protesters set fire to a town hall in Limoges.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez says it's about making sure "We can no longer allow the majority of our citizens to pay for a minority of rioters."
But rights groups like Amnesty International France warn it could threaten freedom of expression and lead to unfair punishments.
The debate comes as France faces ongoing protests over economic issues, many led by students but now drawing wider support.