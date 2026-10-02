French teens protest packed classrooms, run-down schools, nearly 2,000 arrested

Students began by asking for smaller classes and better facilities, but things quickly turned tense with clashes between protesters and police, especially in cities like Paris and Marseille.

The government blames ultra-violent groups for some of the violence but also admits there are real issues behind the anger.

Education Minister Edouard Geffray said the student movement had been "held hostage" by ultra-violent groups, though the government says some of those complaints are legitimate and worries the violence is drowning out their message.

Allegations of police brutality have surfaced too, including a case involving a 14-year-old, with an investigation underway as protests continue at 564 schools.