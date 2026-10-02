French teens protest packed classrooms, run-down schools, nearly 2,000 arrested
France is seeing huge student protests as teens push back against packed classrooms and run-down schools.
What started in the Paris area last month has now reached more than 1,000 high schools nationwide, leading to nearly 2,000 arrests and hundreds of injuries among police and emergency workers.
Clashes in France, police brutality claims
Students began by asking for smaller classes and better facilities, but things quickly turned tense with clashes between protesters and police, especially in cities like Paris and Marseille.
The government blames ultra-violent groups for some of the violence but also admits there are real issues behind the anger.
Education Minister Edouard Geffray said the student movement had been "held hostage" by ultra-violent groups, though the government says some of those complaints are legitimate and worries the violence is drowning out their message.
Allegations of police brutality have surfaced too, including a case involving a 14-year-old, with an investigation underway as protests continue at 564 schools.