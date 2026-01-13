Canada's biggest gold heist: Fugitive arrested; another hiding in India 

Peel Regional Police have arrested a 43-year-old man, Arsalan Chaudhary, in connection with the largest gold heist in Canadian history. The heist took place on April 17, 2023, when a shipment of 400kg of gold (valued at more than $20 million) and $2.5 million in foreign currency went missing from Toronto's Pearson Airport. The cargo was delivered by Brink's on behalf of two clients on an Air Canada flight from Zurich, Switzerland. The items were reported missing the next day.

Arrest details Chaudhary's arrest and charges Chaudhary was arrested on Monday after arriving in Toronto from Dubai. He had coordinated with his lawyers to surrender upon arrival. Peel Regional Police Insp. Mike Mavity confirmed the arrest and said he didn't know why Chaudhary chose to surrender. The suspect has been charged with theft over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offense.

Police Two groups were involved Mavity said two groups were involved in the case: Air Canada workers, who police allege helped arrange the theft, and a group of outsiders, to which Chaudhary belongs. "Once the gold was removed...he helped, we believe, facilitate the sale and get it ultimately out of Canada," Mavity said. Police said they retrieved just around $90,000 in gold that had been melted and fashioned into crude bracelets. Investigators also discovered $430,000 in Canadian cash, likely gold sales proceeds.

Heist aftermath Details of the heist and ongoing investigation The Crown claimed Chaudhary was "the most involved in the planning of the theft." After the heist, police raided an apartment linked to him and seized $154,000 in Canadian cash along with cellphones and handwritten lists. Investigators say Chaudhary exchanged calls or messages with two other suspects linked to the case 772 times, including on the day of the heist. One suspect messaged Chaudhary in WhatsApp, saying, "I'm so happy for you Bro," to which Chaudhary allegedly responded, "It's insane."

Suspect search Other suspects and ongoing investigation Peel police have arrested seven other suspects in connection with the case. Two Brampton residents remain at large: Simran Preet Panesar, who is believed to be in India, and Prasath Paramalingam, who disappeared after his release from custody. A warrant has also been issued for Durante King-Mclean for charges of theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime in Canada. He had also pleaded guilty to firearms trafficking-related charges in the United States.