G-7 finance leaders plan tabletop exercises testing AI cyberattack readiness

The G-7 finance leaders are gearing up for special practice runs, called tabletop exercises, to see how well they can handle cyberattacks powered by artificial intelligence.

Announced by Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama after a big meeting in Bangkok, these drills will help them spot weak points and update their defenses.

They might even bring in private financial institutions, since the IMF recently flagged that confidence could be undermined by an AI-enabled cyber attack on a critical service of a financial institution.