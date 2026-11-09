G-7 ministers in Paris assess Trump's midterm impact on alliances
G-7 foreign ministers met in Paris on Monday, with a big focus on how Donald Trump's midterm election setback could shake up US policies.
The main questions: Will the US change its approach to Iran, Ukraine, or working with Europe?
Even though Trump's influence might be fading, diplomats don't expect the US to suddenly return to old-school teamwork with its allies.
Iran and Ukraine dominate G-7 agenda
Iran and Ukraine are top of the agenda. European leaders worry the US might get more aggressive toward Iran; one reason they think voters turned away from Trump.
Meanwhile, US secretary of state Marco Rubio says there's no quick deal coming with Tehran because its demands were unacceptable.
There's also concern that Europe could be left out if the US and Russia start peace talks over Ukraine.
On top of all this, G-7 ministers are pushing for more support to help Ukraine defend itself as winter hits and Russian attacks continue.