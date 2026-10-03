G7 nations to release 100M barrels of oil, diesel
What's the story
The Group of Seven (G7) nations have decided to release 100 million barrels of oil and diesel to tackle supply concerns that have led to soaring prices. The move comes after United States President Donald Trump threatened a ban on diesel exports if European countries didn't increase their market stocks. The G7, which includes the US, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Germany, Italy, and France with European Union representation, hopes this measure will stabilize energy supplies.
Coordinated effort
No export bans among G7 members
The G7 leaders have agreed to a "coordinated release" of reserves through the International Energy Agency (IEA).
The plan includes a "frontloaded substantial diesel release" within 20 days.
French President Emmanuel Macron said this action would reduce petroleum product prices, "particularly diesel."
He emphasized that there would be no export bans between G7 members, clarifying Trump's earlier threat was no longer on the table.
Supply dynamics
Importance of US diesel exports
The US is a major contributor to the global diesel market, producing four to five million barrels daily.
Americans consume about 3.6 million barrels of this supply, with 1.2 to 1.5 million barrels exported daily.
This makes avoiding a ban on US diesel exports critical for countries like the UK, which relies heavily on diesel imports from the US.
Market reaction
Oil prices dip and rise following G7 announcement
Following the G7's announcement, global benchmark Brent crude briefly dipped below $100 a barrel but later rose to around $102.
This was due to renewed tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis.
Matt Smith from Kpler told the BBC that oil prices had initially dropped due to strategic stock releases in Europe but reversed course amid rumors of Saudi Arabia's planned offensive into Yemen.
Supply coordination
Coordinated refinery maintenance schedules
In addition to releasing reserves, G7 leaders will also coordinate refinery maintenance schedules.
This is aimed at ensuring multiple refineries aren't shut down simultaneously, which could further strain supply chains.
The coordinated action by the G7 is expected to stabilize energy supplies and shield households and businesses from price shocks caused by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Russia's actions in Ukraine.