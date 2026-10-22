Gabriela Rodriguez Tezoco dies after 'The Pendulum' accident in Mexico
World
An 18-year-old, Gabriela Rodriguez Tezoco, sadly lost her life after being thrown from "The Pendulum" ride at a festival in Los Cabos, Mexico.
The accident happened on October 20 and was caught on video.
Despite quick help from emergency crews, Tezoco passed away the next morning.
Officials offer support and close rides
Local officials, including the mayor, shared their condolences and promised support for Tezoco's family.
Authorities have closed "The Pendulum" and the other attractions at the fair for safety inspections while an investigation is underway.
Her school also said in a heartfelt tribute, showing just how much she'll be missed by friends and the community.