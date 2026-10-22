Gadi Eisenkot challenges Netanyahu offering calm unity and stability
World
Gadi Eisenkot, once Israel's top army chief, is now running against Prime Minister Netanyahu.
He's pitching unity and stability after years of political division, and while he isn't as flashy as Netanyahu, his calm, methodical style is winning over voters who are ready for a change.
Eisenkot outlines security and civic reforms
Eisenkot wants to fix Israel's global image and has openly called out settler violence as "Jewish terror," blaming the current government.
He doesn't support a Palestinian state but promises to end Hamas rule within 18 months.
His campaign also pushes for universal national service and protecting judicial independence, plus he's highlighting his Sephardic roots to connect with groups that have felt sidelined under Netanyahu.