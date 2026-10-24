Gadi Eisenkot challenges Netanyahu, urges rebuilding strong US ties

Eisenkot's campaign hits close to home: he lost his son and two nephews in the Gaza war.

He's openly criticized Netanyahu's handling of U.S.-backed plans for Gaza, calling instead for renewed diplomacy and negotiations and a temporary ceasefire to free hostages.

At the heart of his platform: ensuring Israel fulfills its commitments to the United States, getting serious about the Abraham Accords, and keeping Israel secure by working closely with allies.