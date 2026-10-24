Gadi Eisenkot challenges Netanyahu, urges rebuilding strong US ties
Former Israel Defense Forces chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot is taking on Prime Minister Netanyahu in Israel's October 27, 2026, elections.
Eisenkot is making headlines for pushing to rebuild strong ties with the US saying these partnerships are built on shared values and are key for Israel's future, especially as US support has started to slip.
Gadi Eisenkot bereaved urges ceasefire, diplomacy
Eisenkot's campaign hits close to home: he lost his son and two nephews in the Gaza war.
He's openly criticized Netanyahu's handling of U.S.-backed plans for Gaza, calling instead for renewed diplomacy and negotiations and a temporary ceasefire to free hostages.
At the heart of his platform: ensuring Israel fulfills its commitments to the United States, getting serious about the Abraham Accords, and keeping Israel secure by working closely with allies.