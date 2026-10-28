Gadi Eisenkot leads Yashar! challenging Netanyahu in Israel's tight election
World
Gadi Eisenkot, once Israel's top military leader, is now taking on Prime Minister Netanyahu in a tight election.
Leading the centrist Yashar! party, Eisenkot made headlines for leaving Netanyahu's war cabinet over disagreements about strategy.
He's been openly critical of how Netanyahu has handled the conflict.
Eisenkot could decide Israel's next leader
Eisenkot is known for his tough Dahiyeh Doctrine but has positioned himself as a moderate alternative to Netanyahu, while remaining hawkish on security, especially after losing family in Gaza.
He's focused on stopping Iran's nuclear ambitions but doesn't want regime change.
With the election results deadlocked as of today, Eisenkot and his bloc could play a big role in deciding who actually leads Israel next.