Gadi Eisenkot not inclined toward unity government despite Netanyahu's offer
Israel's Yashar party leader, Gadi Eisenkot, isn't keen on forming a unity government with Prime Minister Netanyahu, even after a businesslike meeting where Netanyahu offered to take a secondary role.
Eisenkot is sticking with his current opposition partners and focusing on building his own coalition.
Eisenkot bloc short, December 6 deadline
Eisenkot has until December 6 to pull together enough support to form a government.
He's signed coalition deals with the Democrats and Yisrael Beiteinu, but his bloc is still well short of a majority.
Talks are ongoing with other parties, but disagreements, especially over military draft laws and alliances, are making things tricky.
For now, it looks like Netanyahu will have to wait his turn.