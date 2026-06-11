Gates says Epstein tried to blackmail him over extramarital affairs
What's the story
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates testified before a congressional committee on Wednesday, alleging that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein tried to blackmail him. Gates said Epstein used information about his extramarital affairs to pressure him into renewing contact after their relationship had ended. The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee is investigating the Epstein case and his connections with influential people.
Relationship details
Gates's limited interactions with Epstein
Gates clarified that his interactions with Epstein were limited to discussions on philanthropy and fundraising. He denied having a personal relationship with Epstein, saying he never visited any of Epstein's properties. The Microsoft founder revealed their relationship began in 2011 after Epstein had served time for soliciting prostitution. Gates said he ended contact in 2014 when it became clear that securing philanthropic support through Epstein was futile.
Victim support
Gates supports Epstein's victims
Gates also said he never witnessed any criminal behavior by Epstein and had no knowledge of ongoing illegal activity during their interactions. He expressed support for Epstein's victims, hoping they get justice. The congressional review is part of a broader investigation into how the government handled investigations into Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Gates has denied any wrongdoing but admitted he made a mistake by meeting Epstein. He should have scrutinized his background more carefully.