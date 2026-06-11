Gates says Epstein tried to blackmail him over extramarital affairs

Victim support

Gates supports Epstein's victims

Gates also said he never witnessed any criminal behavior by Epstein and had no knowledge of ongoing illegal activity during their interactions. He expressed support for Epstein's victims, hoping they get justice. The congressional review is part of a broader investigation into how the government handled investigations into Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Gates has denied any wrongdoing but admitted he made a mistake by meeting Epstein. He should have scrutinized his background more carefully.