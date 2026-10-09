Gavin Newsom declares state emergency as El Nino threatens coasts
California is getting ready for one of the strongest El Nino seasons ever, with experts saying there is a more than 90% chance that this El Nino will be "very strong" and about a 75% chance it will be historic this winter.
Governor Newsom has already declared a state of emergency, and Long Beach is lining the seawall with large sandbags, while Orange County is pushing roughly 690,000 cubic yards of sand along the coastline.
Federal cuts complicate California flood response
While local teams rush to upgrade flood control systems, federal budget cuts to FEMA and NOAA are making things tougher.
Scientists warn this El Nino could push up global food prices and heat-related deaths.
On top of that, California is still battling high heat and fire risks that are likely to linger into November, so planning ahead is more important than ever.