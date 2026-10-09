Gavin Newsom declares state emergency as El Nino threatens coasts

California is getting ready for one of the strongest El Nino seasons ever, with experts saying there is a more than 90% chance that this El Nino will be "very strong" and about a 75% chance it will be historic this winter.

Governor Newsom has already declared a state of emergency, and Long Beach is lining the seawall with large sandbags, while Orange County is pushing roughly 690,000 cubic yards of sand along the coastline.