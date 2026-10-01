Gavin Newsom mulls commuting 563 California death sentences before his term ends in January 2027
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is considering commuting the death sentences of 563 people before his term ends in early 2027.
This move, sparked by a recent failed execution in Tennessee, could be one of the biggest changes to the US death penalty system in years.
Newsom already paused executions back in 2019 and is eyeing a White House run in 2028, so this decision could have ripple effects beyond California.
California Supreme Court would decide commutations
If Newsom goes ahead, California's entire death row, home to some high-profile inmates such as Richard Allen Davis and Charles Ng, could see their sentences changed.
That would slash the total number of condemned inmates across the country by more than a quarter.
Even though no one's been executed in California since 2006, prosecutors can still seek the death penalty, so reactions are likely to be mixed.
The final say on some commutations would rest with the state supreme court.