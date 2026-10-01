Gavin Newsom rejects President Trump's 'superintelligence' AI rename in California
California Gov. Gavin Newsom isn't on board with President Trump's idea to rename artificial intelligence as "superintelligence."
On September 30, 2026, Newsom made it clear via social media that the state will keep using "AI," unless the law says otherwise.
This is all part of California's bigger push to figure out how AI impacts people's lives.
Newsom ties move to worker protections
Newsom's move ties into new state rules meant to protect workers from losing jobs to AI.
The topic came up at a recent White House meeting with tech leaders like Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, where they talked about keeping AI safe.
Fun fact: the official accord from that meeting accidentally called the country the "Unites States," showing just how tricky these big tech conversations can get.