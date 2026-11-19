Gavin Newsom releases report urging emergency shutdown powers for AI
California Gov. Gavin Newsom just dropped a new report suggesting the state should have emergency powers to shut down AI systems that get out of control.
The plan includes regular safety checks, faster reporting when things go wrong, and letting the state step in if developers lose control of their tech.
Newsom also called out the federal government for not keeping up with AI risks.
California targets OpenAI and Anthropic
These changes target big AI players like OpenAI and Anthropic, aiming for stronger rules around safety plans and whistleblower protection.
The timing isn't random: California's attorney general recently sued OpenAI over safety issues, and there's an ongoing probe into Elon Musk's xAI for deepfake misuse.
Newsom says California has to lead on safe, responsible AI, he points out, urging national action too.