Gavin Newsom signs more than 1,000 bills in final year
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed more than 1,000 bills in his final year as governor.
He's clearly aiming to set some big examples for the rest of the country, with rules covering everything from AI at work to immigration and public health.
Newsom's bills cover AI to slavery
AI can't make workplace decisions without a human involved, thanks to the new "No Robo Bosses Act."
ICE agents face stricter penalties for misconduct.
If you want to buy a gun starting in 2029, you'll need to take a four-hour class (forget about 3-D printing one).
Single-use vapes are out, and restaurant chains now have to warn you on menus next to drinks with more than a day's recommended amount of added sugar.
Plus, big companies will soon have to come clean about any profits they made from slavery, a step toward bigger conversations on reparations in California.