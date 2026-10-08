Gavin Newsom signs more than 1,000 bills in final year

AI can't make workplace decisions without a human involved, thanks to the new "No Robo Bosses Act."

ICE agents face stricter penalties for misconduct.

If you want to buy a gun starting in 2029, you'll need to take a four-hour class (forget about 3-D printing one).

Single-use vapes are out, and restaurant chains now have to warn you on menus next to drinks with more than a day's recommended amount of added sugar.

Plus, big companies will soon have to come clean about any profits they made from slavery, a step toward bigger conversations on reparations in California.