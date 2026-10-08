Gavin Newsom signs No Robo Bosses Act requiring human review
California just passed the No Robo Bosses Act, making it illegal for companies to fire or discipline you based only on what AI says.
July 1, 2027, a real person has to review any disciplinary or termination decisions about your job, even if AI is involved.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill this week, aiming to keep things fair as workplaces get more automated.
Employers must disclose AI decision data
The law also means employers must explain how AI influenced any major decisions, and share the data behind it if you ask.
If they don't follow these rules, you can file a complaint.
Companies also have to tell workers up front if AI is being used in mass layoffs or relocations.
Experts say California's move could inspire similar laws in other states, so expect more conversations about how much power we give to algorithms at work.