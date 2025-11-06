Gen Z protests against Pakistan government spread across POK

In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), a new wave of protests has emerged, this time led by the younger generation. The demonstrations began over issues related to rising educational fees and an exam evaluation system. However, they have now turned into a larger movement against the Shehbaz Sharif-led government. The unrest started at a major university in Muzaffarabad over high fees and demands for better facilities.

Escalation Protests turn violent The protests turned violent after an unidentified gunman shot at students, injuring one. Videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing a man firing at protesters in Muzaffarabad. The unrest soon spread to other areas as students resorted to burning tires and vandalism. In January 2024, a similar protest had erupted over alleged high semester fees and salary increases for teaching and administrative staff.

E-marking controversy New e-marking system The protests have now spread to intermediate students who are angry over a new e-marking or digital assessment system. The system was introduced in the new academic year and led to a six-month delay in announcing results for intermediate first-year exams. Students complained of receiving low marks due to this system, with some passing subjects they didn't attend exams for.

Fee waiver Protests spread to other cities The protesters are also demanding a waiver of rechecking fees, which they say are exorbitant. The issue has also spread to major Pakistani cities like Lahore, where intermediate students protested outside the Lahore Press Club last month. The protests have been backed by the influential Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which had led violent protests in October over a charter of demands including tax relief and subsidies on flour and electricity.