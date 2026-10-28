Gen Z protests across Europe demand political and economic change
Gen Z is taking to the streets across Europe, frustrated by rising living costs and tough job prospects.
Protests have erupted in France, Italy, Portugal, and more, sometimes turning violent, as young people demand real political and economic change.
Many feel their earlier calls for help were ignored, so they are stepping up their efforts to be heard.
Gen Z protests spark arrests, looting
Recent protests saw clashes with police, looting across France and Italy, and even attacks on government buildings in Albania.
Authorities have responded with mass arrests, nearly 1,000 arrests in France, and beefed-up security.
The movement is not slowing down: a demonstration is planned in Germany as Gen Z keeps pushing for fairer wages, better education funding, and a future that feels possible.