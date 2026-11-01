'Gen Z takes charge': Protests erupt across Germany
What's the story
A wave of protests led by Generation Z swept across Germany on Saturday, with demonstrations in 34 cities including Berlin, Frankfurt, and Munich. The protests were organized by the group "Gen Z regelt" (meaning "Gen Z takes charge"), and were mainly focused on issues like education funding, rising living costs, and compulsory military service. The campaign has united young people demanding more investment in education and healthcare amid economic challenges.
Unrest escalates
Violence breaks out in some cities
The protests turned violent in some cities, with at least two stores being looted in Frankfurt.
The police struggled to contain the unrest as windows were smashed and Molotov cocktails were thrown at emergency services.
In Hamburg, barricades were set on fire. Despite most demonstrations remaining peaceful, authorities warned that extremist groups could exploit these gatherings.
Demands voiced
Gen Z regelt demands better health, education support
A spokesperson for Gen Z regelt, Lina Friedrich, addressed a rally in Berlin, saying, "We are here today to fight for peace and freedom, rather than for war and coercion."
She emphasized the need for better support in health and education systems.
However, turnout was lower than expected, with police estimating around 18,000 participants across major cities, compared to the 36,000 claimed on the campaign's website.
Preparations made
Businesses board up shopfronts ahead of protests
Ahead of the protests, businesses took precautions by boarding up shopfronts and closing early.
The demonstrations were framed as a response to financial and social pressures on younger generations in Germany.
However, questions have been raised about who is behind the campaign and its representation of young people, given the involvement of a wide range of political and civil society groups.
University concerns
Youth-led demonstrations across Europe
In Berlin, student Sean Baker highlighted the deteriorating conditions at his university, saying it looked like an abandoned building.
The protests are part of a wider trend of youth-led demonstrations across Europe this year.
In Serbia, student activism helped oust a longtime leader through elections, while protests in France have turned into rioting and looting.