Gen Z regelt rallies across Germany highlight youth demands
Thousands of young people across 34 German cities (think Berlin, Frankfurt, and Munich) hit the streets this week under the banner Gen Z regelt ("Gen Z takes charge").
Their main asks? Better education, lower living costs, and scrapping compulsory military service.
While organizers had hoped for a crowd of around 182,000 nationwide, only about 6,000 showed up in major cities.
German youth frustration amid security concerns
These protests reflect growing frustration among young Germans with current government policies and their impact on future opportunities.
Some rallies got tense, like in Hamburg, where smoke bombs led to police stepping in, and authorities were on alert for extremist groups trying to stir up trouble.
Despite lower turnout and security worries (especially after recent unrest in France), the movement made it clear: Gen Z wants real change now.