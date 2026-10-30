US general fired for leaking classified info about Iran war
What's the story
United States Army Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia has been fired from his position as the head of strategy, plans, and policy for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The decision was made by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. No official reason was given for the termination; however, a Pentagon official confirmed that Sylvia is under investigation for leaking classified information about the wars in Iran and Ukraine to journalists.
Leak allegations
Sylvia failed 3 polygraph tests
The Pentagon official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, revealed that Sylvia failed three polygraph tests regarding the leak of classified information.
Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed that "necessary personnel action" was taken to protect sensitive information. He added that the matter has been referred to the Justice Department for "potential further legal action."
Presidential response
Trump mistakenly refers to Sylvia as a woman
When asked about Sylvia's firing, President Donald Trump mistakenly referred to the male general as a woman and said, "She's gonna have big problems."
He added, "We're very much looking for leakers."
In a strange turn of events, the Joint Staff also retracted a previous statement wishing Sylvia well after "further review" determined it didn't accurately reflect the full circumstances.
Career overview
Sylvia's military accolades
Sylvia was previously the commander of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
His military accolades include six Bronze Star Medals and a Purple Heart, indicating he was wounded in combat.
This incident marks another high-profile firing under Hegseth's tenure, which has been marred by leak investigations and restrictions on media access at the Pentagon.