German BSI urges caution after Apple alerts on iPhone spyware
World
Germany's cybersecurity agency, BSI, is urging politicians and public figures to be extra careful after Apple warned some people in the country that their iPhones might have been targeted by mercenary spyware.
BSI says anyone who got the alert should assume their phone could be compromised and contact the agency right away.
Warnings sent to German MPs, journalists
The warnings went out to German MPs, government staff, journalists, and even associates traveling with Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
The spyware can secretly access encrypted messages and personal data, pretty unsettling stuff.
This comes as Germany is already debating how far digital surveillance should go; last year, a court ruled that spyware use must be limited to serious investigations because of privacy concerns.