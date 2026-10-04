Germany's overnight stays by Indian tourists might double by 2030

India is a key growth market for Germany, with Indian visitors contributing 928,635 overnight stays in 2025, a 3.4% increase from the previous year.

This positive trend has continued into this year as well. From January to July 2026, there were already over five lakh overnight stays by Indian visitors, a 2.9% year-on-year increase.

In July alone, there were nearly 85,400 overnight stays, up by an impressive 3.6% compared to last year.