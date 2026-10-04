Germany's overnight stays by Indian tourists might double by 2030
What's the story
Germany is targeting to double the number of overnight stays by Indian tourists by 2030. The move comes as part of the country's strategy to tap into the growing demand among Indian travelers for longer, experience-driven holidays beyond traditional city tours. Petra Hedorfer, CEO of the German National Tourist Board (GNTB), announced this ambitious goal during an interview with PTI.
Visitor statistics
Positive trend in overnight stays
India is a key growth market for Germany, with Indian visitors contributing 928,635 overnight stays in 2025, a 3.4% increase from the previous year.
This positive trend has continued into this year as well. From January to July 2026, there were already over five lakh overnight stays by Indian visitors, a 2.9% year-on-year increase.
In July alone, there were nearly 85,400 overnight stays, up by an impressive 3.6% compared to last year.
Growth strategy
Focus on longer holidays and regional exploration
Hedorfer said that the GNTB is not just focused on increasing visitor numbers but also on encouraging Indian travelers to stay longer, explore more regions, and return to Germany.
"Beyond the numbers, our priority is to encourage longer holidays, greater regional exploration and repeat visits," she said.
This approach aims at translating India's potential into lasting value for visitors as well as Germany's tourism partners.
Changing demographics
Economic impact and changing traveler profile
The GNTB's latest market research estimates that incoming trips from India generated around €1.3 billion in turnover for Germany in 2025.
Hedorfer noted that the profile of Indian travelers is becoming more diverse, digitally savvy, and experience-driven.
This change necessitates a departure from a one-itinerary-fits-all approach to cater to their interests, life stage, and travel history.
Travel facilitation
Visa processing times and flight connectivity
Germany has direct flights from Frankfurt and Munich to five major Indian cities.
According to ForwardKeys/Amadeus data cited by GNTB, there were 3,510 flights from India to Germany in 2025.
The seat capacity increased to 7,44,252 between January and August this year, about 5% higher than the same period last year.
On visa processing times for Schengen visas after an application reaches the consulate, Hedorfer said it currently takes around 15 days on average.