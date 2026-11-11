Germany bans Chinese-made drones from military bases and training grounds
Germany just banned Chinese-made drones from its military bases and training grounds, saying it is worried about sensitive data possibly ending up in Beijing.
This move shows how Western countries are getting more cautious about using Chinese tech in places where security really matters.
US and Poland restrict Chinese tech
Germany is not alone. Other countries are making similar calls.
The US military banned China's BYD electric vehicles from its Kadena airbase on Okinawa, while Poland has also taken steps to keep Chinese tech away from their military sites.
It is all part of a growing push to protect important infrastructure by limiting China's tech reach.