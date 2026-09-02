Germany blames Russia for drone attack on airport last month
What's the story
Germany has blamed Russia for a drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport, which occurred last month. The incident had sparked security concerns across Europe. According to German authorities at the time, an explosive-laden drone was found in a secure area of the airport on August 4, near the south runway used by cargo flights. A bomb disposal robot was deployed to defuse the threat. A day later, a second flying object hit a cargo plane near the airport, causing minor damage.
Escalating tensions
Germany raises threat level to 'high'
Germany's Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said "we are not at war, but we are a daily target of hybrid attacks."
He raised the country's threat level from "general" to "high" after the incident.
Germany's foreign minister Johann Wadephul also ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in Bonn and the Russian House cultural center in Berlin.
The country is also tightening controls on Russians entering its territory.
International backing
EU to announce additional sanctions against Russia
European Union's executive arm president Ursula von der Leyen said European foreign ministers would announce a "clear response" to Russia, including "additional sanctions," later this week.
A US defense official told CNN that the US previously assessed that an explosive-laden drone discovered at the airport in east Germany belonged to a Russian intelligence service.
Denial and support
Russia denies involvement in drone attack
Russia has denied any involvement in the drone attack.
President Vladimir Putin accused Germany of planting evidence against Moscow without providing proof.
Moscow's ambassador to Germany, Sergey Nechayev, had also accused Berlin of an "unprecedented escalation of Russian-German relations." He described the accusations as "unsubstantiated, absurd, and irrational" and warned of retaliatory measures.
Ongoing investigation
Investigation into drone attack underway
German media recently reported that a third drone was found in a field near the airport, raising speculation of multiple drones being involved in the attack.
Leipzig/Halle Airport is one of Europe's busiest cargo airports and has been home to Ukraine's Antonov Airlines since Russia destroyed its base in Hostomel during its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.