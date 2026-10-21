Germany raises military alert after explosive drone found near Wunstorf
World
Germany just bumped its military alert to the second-highest level after a drone packed with explosives turned up near Wunstorf air base.
Officials are calling this a major threat, especially with worries about Russian sabotage targeting military aircraft and infrastructure.
German military adds patrols and cameras
After the drone scare, Germany's military is stepping up its game: more patrols, surveillance cameras, and tighter monitoring around sensitive spots like the Arrow 3 missile defense system and Minden's strategic railroad station.
Recent reports of suspicious drones and cameras near these areas have everyone on edge, so extra security is now in place to keep people and equipment safe.