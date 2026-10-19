Germany updates travel advice, warns citizens to avoid French protests
Germany is telling its citizens in France to stay away from street protests, as things have gotten tense and sometimes violent.
The German Foreign Ministry just updated its travel advice, saying more unrest could be on the way.
Protests are happening all over France, with groups like unions and the Yellow Vests showing up in big numbers.
Over 2,500 arrested in France protests
So far, more than 2,500 people have been arrested during these demonstrations, which are mostly about rising living costs.
Some events turned destructive, like when protesters set fire to Limoges's historic town hall, which Maurice Barate, the local prefect, described as "a wild horde."
Germany also pointed out that new French laws mean anyone who does not leave a violent protest when told could be fined or face charges for damage.