Germany's Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt blames leftists and migrant troublemakers
Germany's Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt is pointing fingers at "leftist groups" and "troublemakers from migrant communities" after youth-led protests in early November 2026 turned into riots.
The protests, organized by the group GenZ regelt!, were meant to demand attention to youth priorities, ranging from the cost of living to education spending and budget cuts.
Dobrindt said things didn't get as out of hand as they did in Paris.
GenZ regelt! plans November 14 demonstration
The protests escalated quickly, with masked rioters looting shops and police firing a water cannon at crowds throwing Molotov cocktails.
Despite the chaos, GenZ regelt! isn't backing down: they're planning another round of demonstrations on November 14, 2026 to keep pushing for change.
Politicians had mixed reactions: Boris Rhein, the minister-president for the state of Hesse, called the riots "totally unacceptable," while others like Ines Schwerdtner, the head of Germany's far-left Die Linke (The Left) party, stressed that peaceful protesters' concerns shouldn't be ignored.