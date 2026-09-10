'Get off our roads...Mr. Singh': Trump administration poster targets Indians 

The campaign has drawn sharp criticism from advocacy groups such as the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) and the Sikh Coalition.

The HAF called the post "racist, un-American, anti-Indian profiling/trolling" and tagged Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K Dhillon and FBI Director Kash Patel for an investigation.

Meanwhile, the Sikh Coalition slammed the advertisement for perpetuating racial profiling based on appearance.

"Twenty-five years after 9/11, Sikhs are *still* being targeted and profiled for how we look," it replied to the DHS post.