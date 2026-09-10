'Get off our roads...Mr. Singh': Trump administration poster targets Indians
What's the story
A social media post by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on "self-deportation" has sparked controversy for its perceived racial undertones. The post, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter), features characters from the Transformers franchise and carries a message directed at Indian Americans: "self-deport or find out." The campaign is part of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, specifically targeting illegal immigrants and immigrant truck drivers.
Twitter Post
DHS post
September 9, 2026
Ad details
'Get off our roads...Mr Singh'
The advertisement features Optimus Prime, the franchise's protagonist, confronting a brown-bearded man "Mr. Singh."
The message reads: "Get off our roads, you don't know how to drive, Mr. Singh," further fueling criticism for its reference to a common Indian and Sikh surname.
A related video shows Megatron, the franchise's antagonist, calling for the release of truck drivers involved in road accidents and crimes.
Criticism voiced
HAF tags US officials, demands investigation
The campaign has drawn sharp criticism from advocacy groups such as the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) and the Sikh Coalition.
The HAF called the post "racist, un-American, anti-Indian profiling/trolling" and tagged Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K Dhillon and FBI Director Kash Patel for an investigation.
Meanwhile, the Sikh Coalition slammed the advertisement for perpetuating racial profiling based on appearance.
"Twenty-five years after 9/11, Sikhs are *still* being targeted and profiled for how we look," it replied to the DHS post.
Program promotion
CBP Home program
The controversy comes as the DHS promotes its CBP Home program, which allows eligible undocumented migrants to voluntarily leave the United States.
"Illegal aliens who register for voluntary self-departure through the CBP Home Mobile App will receive cost-free travel, a $3,000 exit bonus, and forgiveness of any failure to depart fines. Illegal aliens requesting assistance will have a timely departure arranged for them," the DHS says on its website.