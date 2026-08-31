Ghislaine Maxwell's last-ditch effort to overturn conviction fails
What's the story
Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted associate of Jeffrey Epstein, has virtually run out of legal options to appeal her conviction. Paul Engelmayer, a federal judge in Manhattan, recently dismissed her claims that her constitutional rights were violated during trial and sentencing. "Maxwell's claims are all meritless, and all or almost all are frivolous," Engelmayer wrote in his ruling.
Family response
Family says Maxwell will continue to pursue legal avenues
Maxwell's family has criticized Engelmayer's ruling, saying it was "marked by a tone of sarcasm and disdain that, in our view, undermines the appearance of impartiality and invites scrutiny of the judge's conduct."
They also said Maxwell "will continue to pursue every available legal avenue" for relief.
Legal experts agree that she has nearly exhausted all court-based options.
Pardon possibility
Presidential pardon only chance for Maxwell
Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor, said Maxwell's only chance of early release is a presidential pardon.
Her recent request was different from her Supreme Court effort based on a non-prosecution agreement with South Florida federal authorities.
However, the Supreme Court bid failed when justices declined to review that appeal.
Appeal skepticism
Second Circuit Court of Appeals unlikely to help Maxwell
Mark Chutkow, a former federal prosecutor, said Maxwell could ask the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to review Engelmayer's ruling.
However, he noted that Engelmayer did not grant a certificate of appealability.
Given this, Chutkow said it seems unlikely she will get one from the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.
Spencer Kuvin, an attorney who has represented Epstein survivors, echoed this sentiment, saying "the evidence of her guilt was overwhelming."
Pardon stance
White House yet to rule out pardon possibility
The White House has not ruled out a possible pardon for Maxwell. When asked about it, Trump said he hadn't thought about it recently.
Brittany Martinez, a Republican strategist, was quoted as saying, "Politically, I think it would be catastrophic."
Lauren Hersh, a former prosecutor and CEO of World Without Exploitation, said considering a pardon would be "totally egregious."
Thomas Massie, a Republican congressman who co-sponsored the Epstein Files Transparency Act, opposed any clemency for Maxwell.