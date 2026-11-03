Giana Dettloff shot dead at party near Illinois Wesleyan University
World
A Halloween party near Illinois Wesleyan University turned tragic when 19-year-old Giana Dettloff, formerly a cheerleader on the Glenbard North High School's North Panthers team, from Carol Stream, was shot and killed.
The shooting happened just after 1am on November 1 in a shared backyard, leaving eight others, aged 16 to 22, injured.
Bloomington Police seek video and information
Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington offered condolences to Dettloff's family and urged the community to support all those affected.
Officers are asking anyone with information or video from nearby areas to come forward, hoping it will help piece together what happened at the party.