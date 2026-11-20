Giant 30-foot-wide sinkhole opens in Maidstone, homes evacuated, officials investigating
A giant 30-foot-wide sinkhole suddenly opened up on a residential street in Maidstone, leading to the evacuation of homes.
Emergency crews quickly blocked off the area and are urging everyone to keep clear until things are safe.
Officials have started investigating what caused the ground to collapse.
Residents heard noise, officials seek reports
One resident described hearing a loud noise before the ground gave way. One said it was a frightening experience.
Emergency teams are working with local officials and asking nearby residents to report any weird changes in the ground.
The investigation is ongoing as they try to prevent anything like this from happening again.