Gillio Lopes asks Letitia James removed from Cornell assault case
Gillio Lopes, one of the men accused in an October 2024 Cornell fraternity sexual assault case, is asking for New York Attorney General Letitia James to be removed as special prosecutor.
Lopes's team says James made public comments supporting the alleged victim, which they believe shows bias.
The original allegations came from a former student who said Chi Phi fraternity members drugged and sexually assaulted her.
Lawyers ask Hochul appoint impartial prosecutor
Lopes's lawyers want Gov. Kathy Hochul to pick someone else to lead the case, arguing that only an impartial investigator can ensure fairness.
They say the case should be handled by someone without an actual or perceived conflict of interest, and any sign of conflict should be avoided, especially with such serious accusations and a prosecutor involved.