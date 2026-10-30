Bhutan issues glacial lake outburst flood alert; India orders evacuations
What's the story
A potential glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) has been reported from Chintaphu Lake in Bhutan's Gasa district. The incident occurred Thursday evening and has prompted emergency alerts for residents living near riverbanks. Authorities have evacuated people as they assess the situation and monitor water levels downstream. The incident has also raised alarms in India, with residents along the Sankosh River in West Bengal asked to evacuate as a precautionary measure.
GLOF explained
What is a glacial lake outburst flood?
A GLOF occurs when water from a glacial lake is suddenly released, often due to the failure of a natural dam.
This leads to a sudden surge of water that can rush through mountain valleys, carrying debris and causing destruction.
Shintaphu Lake, where the incident was reported, is one of Bhutan's 17 potentially dangerous glacial lakes and lies at the source of the Mo Chhu river system, part of the wider Punatsangchhu basin.
Evacuation measures
Evacuations ordered in West Bengal; Assam on high alert
In India, West Bengal Forest Minister and Kumargram MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon has urged residents along the Sankosh River in Alipurduar district to evacuate.
He warned that a surge of water could reach the river in Kumargram within one and a half hours and asked residents to cooperate with administration efforts.
Assam is also on high alert, with authorities monitoring Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang and Dhubri districts for potential flooding threats.
Preparedness efforts
Disaster response teams on standby
Disaster response teams and district administrations in both West Bengal and Assam are closely monitoring river levels and discharge rates.
Control rooms have been set up to coordinate emergency measures if necessary.
People living near rivers have been advised to follow official instructions and avoid areas where water levels could rise rapidly.
Evacuation advisory
BJP MP advises residents to evacuate
BJP MP from Darjeeling and the party's national spokesperson, Raju Bista, also advised residents in low-lying areas and near rivers to evacuate as water levels are expected to rise sharply.
He wrote on X, "A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) has been reported at Lemthang in Bhutan... Therefore, everyone living in the catchment areas of the Sunkosh River and all its connected tributaries have been informed to move to a safe distance immediately."
Twitter Post
Raju Bista's warning on social media
A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) has been reported at Lemthang in Bhutan. The overflowing water from the lake is flowing downwards through the Mofu River towards the Sunkosh River.— Raju Bista (@RajuBistaBJP) October 29, 2026
Therefore, everyone living in the catchment areas of the Sunkosh River and all its connected… pic.twitter.com/zAK3FlyH2b