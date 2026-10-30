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Home / News / World News / Bhutan issues glacial lake outburst flood alert; India orders evacuations
Bhutan issues glacial lake outburst flood alert; India orders evacuations
The incident occurred on Thursday evening

Bhutan issues glacial lake outburst flood alert; India orders evacuations

By Snehil Singh
Oct 30, 2026
08:45 am
What's the story

A potential glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) has been reported from Chintaphu Lake in Bhutan's Gasa district. The incident occurred Thursday evening and has prompted emergency alerts for residents living near riverbanks. Authorities have evacuated people as they assess the situation and monitor water levels downstream. The incident has also raised alarms in India, with residents along the Sankosh River in West Bengal asked to evacuate as a precautionary measure.

GLOF explained

What is a glacial lake outburst flood?

A GLOF occurs when water from a glacial lake is suddenly released, often due to the failure of a natural dam.

This leads to a sudden surge of water that can rush through mountain valleys, carrying debris and causing destruction.

Shintaphu Lake, where the incident was reported, is one of Bhutan's 17 potentially dangerous glacial lakes and lies at the source of the Mo Chhu river system, part of the wider Punatsangchhu basin.

Evacuation measures

Evacuations ordered in West Bengal; Assam on high alert

In India, West Bengal Forest Minister and Kumargram MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon has urged residents along the Sankosh River in Alipurduar district to evacuate.

He warned that a surge of water could reach the river in Kumargram within one and a half hours and asked residents to cooperate with administration efforts.

Assam is also on high alert, with authorities monitoring Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang and Dhubri districts for potential flooding threats.

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Preparedness efforts

Disaster response teams on standby

Disaster response teams and district administrations in both West Bengal and Assam are closely monitoring river levels and discharge rates.

Control rooms have been set up to coordinate emergency measures if necessary.

People living near rivers have been advised to follow official instructions and avoid areas where water levels could rise rapidly.

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Evacuation advisory

BJP MP advises residents to evacuate

BJP MP from Darjeeling and the party's national spokesperson, Raju Bista, also advised residents in low-lying areas and near rivers to evacuate as water levels are expected to rise sharply.

He wrote on X, "A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) has been reported at Lemthang in Bhutan... Therefore, everyone living in the catchment areas of the Sunkosh River and all its connected tributaries have been informed to move to a safe distance immediately."

Twitter Post

Raju Bista's warning on social media

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