Bhutan issues glacial lake outburst flood alert; India orders evacuations

A GLOF occurs when water from a glacial lake is suddenly released, often due to the failure of a natural dam.

This leads to a sudden surge of water that can rush through mountain valleys, carrying debris and causing destruction.

Shintaphu Lake, where the incident was reported, is one of Bhutan's 17 potentially dangerous glacial lakes and lies at the source of the Mo Chhu river system, part of the wider Punatsangchhu basin.