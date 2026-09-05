World has more seniors than kids for 1st time ever

The United States is currently the 48th oldest country in the world, with 18.9% of its population aged 65 and above. This figure is expected to rise to 23.4% by 2060.

However, as other countries age more rapidly, the US's ranking is likely to fall to the 110th position.

Nearly 71% of the world's population now lives in countries with fertility rates at or below the replacement level of 2.1 births per woman.